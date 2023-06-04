'Woke' fried chicken? Fast food chain at center of US culture wars

WASHINGTON: The "Lord's chicken" no more: US fast food chain Chick-fil-A - beloved among Americans for its sandwiches, nuggets and milkshakes - found itself on the receiving end of right-wing ire this week, accused of succumbing to "woke" ideology.

After conservative customers realised the company employs a "diversity, equity and inclusion" representative, it has joined the ranks of other seemingly innocuous brands now facing calls for boycotts, such as mega supermarket Target and Bud Light beer.

Until recently, conservatives had seen the restaurant as one of their own, with its website explaining that its locations are closed on Sundays so the Baptist founder "and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose".

And in 2012, it was progressives who spurned Chick-fil-A's offerings for supporting anti-gay marriage efforts.

But the tables have turned, as right-wing influencers complain on social media about a statement from its vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion who says the company is committed "to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business".