SANTIAGO, Nov 20 : Chile will seek to strengthen cooperation with Japan on critical minerals to ensure resilience and stability in supply chains, Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said on Friday.

• "We are committed to strengthening cooperation on critical minerals, including copper," Kast said after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during an official visit to Japan

• Chile is the world's largest copper producer and second-largest lithium producer. Both metals are key to electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems

• The cooperation will "contribute to the resilience and stability of global supply chains by ensuring that trade measures are consistent with relevant international agreements", a joint statement added

• Kast and Takaichi cited a project at Chilean state-run Codelco's El Teniente copper mine as a concrete example of their cooperation

• In August, the mine began testing a next-generation photonics communication network developed in Japan

• They also backed a free international economic order and signed a memorandum of cooperation on information and communication technologies