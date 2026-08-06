Chime raises 2026 revenue forecast on robust demand, CFO to step down

Aug 5 : Chime raised its full-year revenue growth forecast above Wall Street estimates on strong demand for its digital banking products, and announced the departure of longtime Chief Financial Officer Matt Newcomb.

Shares of the company were last up 8 per cent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Chime and fellow fintechs have thrived by attracting younger customers through mobile-first products and steadily expanding into newer financial services such as investing.

A resilient U.S. consumer has further fueled the sector's momentum, helping sustain payment volumes and customer activity. Payments revenue at Chime, including outbound instant transfer, increased 21 per cent in the second quarter.

"We continue to see signs of a healthy consumer," CEO Chris Britt said, pointing to resilience across income segments and in both discretionary and non-discretionary categories.

Chime now expects revenue to rise 25 per cent to 26 per cent in 2026 versus expectations of 22.7 per cent, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

It forecast current-quarter revenue between $680 million and $690 million, above analysts' estimates of $668.1 million.

Newcomb, who is ending a decade-long tenure at Chime after helping lead the fintech through its June 2025 IPO, will step down later this week and its president, Mark Troughton, will serve as the interim CFO.

DEMAND BOOM

The company said Chime Prime powered its growth in the second quarter, adding that its fastest-growing segment continues to be customers making $75,000 and more annually.

Active members jumped 20 per cent to 10.4 million, compared with a year earlier, while average revenue per active member (ARPAM) increased 6 per cent to $260.

"Under the hood, Chime Prime increasingly feels like a key driver as it is helping to accelerate member acquisition and ARPAM," analysts at Seaport Research Partners wrote in a note.

Revenue rose 27 per cent to $670 million for the three months ended June 30, beating estimates of $640.4 million.

Last week, Chime said it would cut 10 per cent of its workforce, joining a growing list of companies using AI-driven efficiencies to streamline operations.

It posted a net income of $28 million, marking its second straight profitable quarter.