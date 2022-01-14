China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4per cent, surge in domestic pork supply weigh

BEIJING :China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4per cent from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies.

China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of Customs, down from 9.91 million tonnes in 2020.

More than half the meat imported by China is pork, the nation's favourite protein.

Producers have boosted pork output in recent years after output was hard hit by a devastating epidemic of African swine fever during 2018 and 2019.

But the surge in supply comes amid weak demand for pork, as less people dine out due to a series of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Domestic pork prices fell for most of last year and are down 14per cent so far in 2022, pressuring the price of exported meat too.

"Last year was tough because of the lower prices and logistics," said a leading pork and poultry exporter who declined to be identified.

Though the overall value of meat imports was up 4.6per cent to $32 billion, that was bolstered by beef, he added, which is facing tight global supply, while pork prices have dropped and in turn pressured chicken prices too.

Weak demand and lower prices have pushed meat arrivals down sharply in recent months, and they look set to keep falling, after Beijing raised import taxes on pork for 2022 and as domestic supply looks set to keep growing.

Meat imports were 654,000 tonnes in December, down 32per cent from a year ago, and lower than the 677,000 tonnes in November, according to customs.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa & Shri Navaratnam)