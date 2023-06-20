Logo
China 2023 oil demand growth seen slower at 3.5% on year - CNPC research
China 2023 oil demand growth seen slower at 3.5% on year - CNPC research

FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 05:24PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 05:45PM)
BEIJING : China's 2023 crude oil demand is expected to grow 3.5 per cent to 740 million metric tons, slower than previously expected, according to an expert at China National Petroleum Corporation's (CNPC) research arm on Tuesday.

The state oil company's Economic & Technology Research Institute (ETRI) had forecast 4.5 per cent growth in demand in March.

Speaking at an event in Beijing, the new forecast by Wang Lining, head of markets at ETRI, comes as slower-than-expected economic growth in the world's top oil importer weighs on oil prices.

Several major banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China this month amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

Wang also said China's gasoline demand will grow by 0.8 per cent from 2019 levels, while both diesel and kerosene would not quite match levels in 2019.

Source: Reuters

