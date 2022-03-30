Logo
China $9 billion IPO plans stalled amid COVID outbreak - filings, estimate
FILE PHOTO: A sign for STAR Market, China's new Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen before the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in Shanghai, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

30 Mar 2022 10:35AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:35AM)
SHANGHAI : A wave of Chinese companies have halted domestic listing plans, filings show, as the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak in two years hampered due diligence and information gathering, affecting an estimated $9 billion-plus in fundraising.

Over the past week, 15 companies seeking initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market have suspended applications, almost all citing impact from the epidemic, exchange filings showed. The city started lockdowns on Monday.

In Shenzhen, which conducted three rounds of mass testing in March, 67 IPO applicants have suspend the listing process this month, citing the need to update disclosure to regulators, according to filings.

The suspension potentially delays fundraising worth 60 billion yuan ($9.43 billion), official newspaper Securities Times estimated.

To minimise the impact, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has vowed to maintain the steady operation of capital markets during the "special" virus control period.

The bourse said on Sunday it would continue to vet share sale plans by STAR Market candidates and strengthen online communications with issuers and underwriters.

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

