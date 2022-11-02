China able to maintain normal monetary policy, positive interest rates -central bank

BEIJING : China's potential economic growth is expected to be kept within reasonable range, and the country will be able to maintain normal monetary policy and positive interest rates for as long as possible, according to its central bank governor.

China will improve its market-oriented floating foreign exchange system, and effectively manage and guide market expectations, central bank governor Yi Gang wrote in supplementary reading from China's Communist Party Congress.

The world second-biggest economy rose faster-than-expected in the September quarter, but a deepening property crisis and weakening demand dimmed the shaking recovery for the long term.