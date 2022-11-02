Logo
China able to maintain normal monetary policy, positive interest rates -central bank
China able to maintain normal monetary policy, positive interest rates -central bank

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

02 Nov 2022 01:14PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 01:33PM)
BEIJING : China's potential economic growth is expected to be kept within reasonable range, and the country will be able to maintain normal monetary policy and positive interest rates for as long as possible, according to its central bank governor.

China will improve its market-oriented floating foreign exchange system, and effectively manage and guide market expectations, central bank governor Yi Gang wrote in supplementary reading from China's Communist Party Congress.

The world second-biggest economy rose faster-than-expected in the September quarter, but a deepening property crisis and weakening demand dimmed the shaking recovery for the long term.

