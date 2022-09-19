Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery

China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery

FILE PHOTO: A worker welds at the top of skyscraper Xiamen International Centre under construction in Xiamen, Fujian province, China December 23, 2017. Picture taken December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

19 Sep 2022 10:52AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 12:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China will speed up fund injections to expedite project construction and boost domestic consumption, China's state planner said at a news conference on Monday.

That came after the world's second-biggest economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by a deepening property crisis, and slowing exports and imports.

"The economy is at a critical juncture in its recovery, as the foundation of the domestic economic recovery is still weak despite main economic indicators showing positive changes," said spokeswoman Meng Wei at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China's economy showed surprising resilience in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales but a deepening property crisis hangs over recovery prospects.

China's cabinet has rolled out a raft of measures since late May to bolster the COVID-ravaged economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.