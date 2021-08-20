Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China adds more members to rate-setting mechanism
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China adds more members to rate-setting mechanism

20 Aug 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 07:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : A financial industry body supervised by China's central bank and tasked with setting its benchmark rates is adding new members as part of efforts to improve the country's rate-setting mechanism, China's interbank market operator said on Friday.

Following an annual review, the self-regulatory mechanism for market rate pricing has decided to select 15 highly-rated financial institutions, such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as core members.

It also decided to add 1,574 financial institutions such as Huaxia Bank as basic members, and a further 478 financial institutions as observer members, the National Interbank Funding Center said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us