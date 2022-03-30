China AgBank's Q4 profit rises 7.7per cent

SHANGHAI : Agricultural Bank of China Ltd(AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 7.7per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter.

AgBank's net profit for October-December rose to 54.5 billion yuan ($8.58 billion) from 50.6 billion yuan a year ago, the bank said in a filing.

Full-year profit increased 11.7per cent to 241.18 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 225.7 billion yuan from 21 analysts.

($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Engen Tham, Editing by Louise Heavens)