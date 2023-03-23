Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China agrees to resume imports of some Brazilian beef from Thursday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China agrees to resume imports of some Brazilian beef from Thursday

China agrees to resume imports of some Brazilian beef from Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A worker spreads salted meat which will be dried and then packed at a plant of JBS S.A, the world's largest beef producer, in Santana de Parnaiba, Brazil December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

23 Mar 2023 06:16PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China said on Thursday it had agreed to immediately resume imports of Brazilian beef aged under 30 months, according to a statement released by China's General Administration of Customs.

Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily halted by Brazilian authorities on Feb. 23, following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease.

The resumption of trade comes a day after Brazilian agriculture minister Carlos Favaro arrived in Beijing ahead of a visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

Lula will visit China accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, including 90 from the agriculture sector.

Brazil also aims to renegotiate sanitary protocols under which a single mad cow case triggers an export ban for the whole country. Beef producers in Brazil lose up to $25 million per day with the embargo in place.

Some 62 per cent of Brazil's beef exports went to China last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.