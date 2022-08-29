China's AgBank posts 5.5% H1 profit rise

SHANGHAI: Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 5.5 per cent year on year in the first half of 2022. Profit was 128.9 billion yuan (US$18.63 billion) in the six months through to June, compared with 122.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Monday (Aug 29).

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 58.2 billion yuan, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - was 2.02 per cent at the end of June, compared with 2.09 per cent at the end of March.

It reported a 1.41 per cent non-performing loan ratio at the end of the second quarter, holding steady from the end of the previous quarter.