China's AgBank posts 5.5% H1 profit rise
A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China on Mar 29, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

29 Aug 2022 04:43PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 05:40PM)
SHANGHAI: Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 5.5 per cent year on year in the first half of 2022. Profit was 128.9 billion yuan (US$18.63 billion) in the six months through to June, compared with 122.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Monday (Aug 29). 

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 58.2 billion yuan, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - was 2.02 per cent at the end of June, compared with 2.09 per cent at the end of March.

It reported a 1.41 per cent non-performing loan ratio at the end of the second quarter, holding steady from the end of the previous quarter.

Source: Reuters/st

