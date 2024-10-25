China agriculture ministry forecasts bumper grain harvest in 2024

BEIJING: China's grain output is set to top 700 million metric tons for the first time this year, China's vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs said on Friday, adding that effort must be maintained to ensure a stable supply.

"China's grain output has been stable for nine consecutive years at more than 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tons) and this year is forecast to exceed 1.4 trillion jin for the first time," Zhang Xingwang told a press conference in Beijing.

"National food supply and demand is in a tight balance, with no substantial change, and so efforts ensuring a stable and safe supply of grains cannot be relaxed," he said.

Zhang said soybean stocks remained dependent on imports and corn planting is still lacking.

To boost yields, the ministry has selected and bred a number of high-oil and high-yield soybeans and other varieties, he said.

A ministry official said state stockpiler Sinograin will increase its scale of corn purchase.

The official also said pork prices were stable in the fourth quarter and hog profit margins were set to remain at a normal level.