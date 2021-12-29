Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China aims to cut energy intensity for steel production
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China aims to cut energy intensity for steel production

China aims to cut energy intensity for steel production

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen next to aluminium rolls at a plant in Binzhou, Shandong province, China September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer.

29 Dec 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 03:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China aims to cut energy consumption of steel by 2per cent, and to lower carbon emissions in the aluminium sector by 5per cent by 2025, the country's industry ministry said in a raw materials development plan on Wednesday.

The country will also strengthen the exploration of domestic iron ore and copper resources, and support the development of recycling metals to enhance its resource self-efficiency, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

The MIIT said China's steel, cement and key commodities capacity "will only decrease" by 2025, and it would explore staggered production mechanisms for the steel sector.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us