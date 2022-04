BEIJING : China's aviation regulator said on Thursday it expects air passenger traffic to fall 77 per cent from a year earlier over the upcoming five-day Labour Day holiday, typically a high travel period for Chinese people, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Air passenger traffic in March already tumbled 67.9 per cent year-on-year, Wu Shijie, an official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China told an online briefing. That compared with a growth of 30.7 per cent in February.