China to allow coal-fired power prices to fluctuate more -state media
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of a coal-fired power plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

08 Oct 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 09:14PM)
BEIJING : China will allow coal-fired power prices to fluctuate by up to 20per cent from base levels, an increase on previous limits, to prevent high energy consumption, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, citing a meeting of the State Council, or cabinet.

Thermal coal prices in the world's second-biggest economy are near record highs and tight supply of the fuel, China's main source of power generation, has led to electricity rationing across the country, crippling industrial output and threatening economic growth.

China had previously allowed coal-fired power prices to rise by 10per cent and fall by 15per cent from base levels.

For high energy-consuming industries, prices will be determined by market transactions and will not be limited to a 20per cent increase, CCTV said in its evening newscast after the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, which discussed making further arrangements for energy supply this winter.

Coal-power companies will receive support to increase power supply and those in financial difficulty will be allowed to defer tax payments, the CCTV report said, adding that financial institutions should meet "reasonable" requests for loans from power plants.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

