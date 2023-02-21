Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China allows Founder Group's finance unit to enter bankruptcy process
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China allows Founder Group's finance unit to enter bankruptcy process

21 Feb 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's banking and insurance regulator said on Tuesday it has given the go-ahead for Founder Group's finance unit to enter the bankruptcy process.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.