Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China allows Morgan Stanley to set up China futures unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China allows Morgan Stanley to set up China futures unit

China allows Morgan Stanley to set up China futures unit

A screen displays the trading information for Morgan Stanley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

26 May 2023 05:42PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's securities regulator said on Friday (May 26) it had allowed Morgan Stanley to set up a China futures company in Beijing, to implement the opening-up of the country's futures market.

"In the next step, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to deepen the opening up of the futures market, and support qualified overseas institutions to invest in domestic futures companies," the regulator said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley said in April it looked forward to setting up a futures company in China after the country's securities regulator accepted its application.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.