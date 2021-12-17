Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China allows Tencent to publish app updates again after suspension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China allows Tencent to publish app updates again after suspension

China allows Tencent to publish app updates again after suspension

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tencent is seen at Tencent office in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

17 Dec 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese regulators have given Tencent Holdings approval to publish updates to nine of its mobile apps including QQ Music and WeCom, media reported on Friday.

Chinese media outlet The Paper reported that the updates had appeared in the Apple app store. Last month, China required Tencent to submit any new apps or updates for inspection after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests.

Tencent confirmed to Reuters that the nine apps had been reviewed and given the green light by regulators to resume regular updates in the app stores.

Chinese regulators have cracked down on the country's tech companies over the past year, seeking to dismantle some of the industry's long-held practices after accusing them of monopolistic behaviour and infringing user rights.

This has included a step-up in checks on mobile apps.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us