Business

China and US commerce ministers and trade representatives to meet next week-Chinese embassy
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 May 2023 03:40AM
WASHINGTON : The ministers of commerce and the trade representatives of United States and China will meet next week in the United States, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

Liu Pengyu made the announcement at a Chinese embassy online briefing with journalists. He said China was open to communication at all levels with United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect.

Source: Reuters

