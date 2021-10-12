Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China launches anti-graft campaign in finance sector by inspecting banking regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China launches anti-graft campaign in finance sector by inspecting banking regulator

China launches anti-graft campaign in finance sector by inspecting banking regulator

The headquarters of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China is pictured in Beijing, China in 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

12 Oct 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's top anti-graft watchdog has kicked off a roughly two-month inspection of the country's banking and insurance regulator, as part of a broader campaign to weed out corrupt Communist Party officials in the financial sector.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) is deploying teams to 25 financial institutions including the central bank, stock exchanges, banks and asset-management companies, with orders to focus on their party committees.

A statement issued late on Monday (Oct 11) by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the first institution to come under scrutiny, said inspectors will looking for any violation of political discipline - a party euphemism for corruption.

"Finance is the core of the modern economy, and is tied to development and security," Yang Guozhong, the CCDI official in charge of the inspection, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Inspections are political supervision, and a powerful and comprehensive means of governing the party in a strict way," Yang said.

"There must also be no systemic financial risks - that's the bottom-line that we must resolutely defend," he said.

In late September, China's top anti-graft official Zhao Leji called for in-depth inspection to uncover political deviation at party organisations, as well as problems that affect the development of the financial sector.

On Monday, the CCDI said the former chairman and party head at Chang'an Bank, based in the north-western province of Shaanxi, had been expelled from the party and public office due to corruption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scrutinising the ties that state banks and other financial institutions have developed with big private companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

In recent months, Chinese regulators have taken aim at sectors ranging from technology to education and property, targeting some of the biggest firms in the country like Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

China corruption finance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us