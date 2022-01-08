Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman

China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman

File photo. The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China on April 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

08 Jan 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 01:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has placed Wang Bin, the chairman of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, under investigation, the bureau said on Saturday (Jan 8).

Wang is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation", the anti-graft watchdog wrote in a statement.

China's CCDI has recently placed the country's financial sector under scrutiny.

In October, the bureau deployed teams to 25 financial institutions including the central bank and stock exchanges as part of a campaign to weed out corrupt officials.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

China insurance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us