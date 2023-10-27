Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China appoints former Sinochem executive as director of Sinopec
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China appoints former Sinochem executive as director of Sinopec

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

27 Oct 2023 06:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's government has appointed a senior executive of Sinochem Holdings as a director of China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec Group, according to a brief statement carried by Sinopec's inhouse newspaper on Friday.

Zhong Ren, who started his career as a crude oil trader about three decades ago, had since 2021 served as deputy general manager of Sinochem Holdings, an oil, gas and chemicals conglomerate that resulted from the merger of Sinochem Group and ChemChina.

Under the new appointment, Zhong will also serve as a deputy party secretary at Sinopec Group, parent of refining giant Sinopec Corp, the report said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.