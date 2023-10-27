China appoints former Sinochem executive as director of Sinopec

SINGAPORE : China's government has appointed a senior executive of Sinochem Holdings as a director of China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec Group, according to a brief statement carried by Sinopec's inhouse newspaper on Friday.

Zhong Ren, who started his career as a crude oil trader about three decades ago, had since 2021 served as deputy general manager of Sinochem Holdings, an oil, gas and chemicals conglomerate that resulted from the merger of Sinochem Group and ChemChina.

Under the new appointment, Zhong will also serve as a deputy party secretary at Sinopec Group, parent of refining giant Sinopec Corp, the report said.