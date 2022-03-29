China appoints new members of cenbank monetary policy committee

BEIJING : China has appointed the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, Kang Yi, and vice finance minister Yu Weiping to the monetary policy committee of its central bank, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement on Tuesday.

It dropped from the panel Ning Jizhe, a former head of the statistics bureau, and Zou Jiayi, a deputy secretary of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The panel now has 14 members, led by central bank Governor Yi Gang.

