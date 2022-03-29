Logo
China appoints new members of cenbank monetary policy committee
China appoints new members of cenbank monetary policy committee

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Mar 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:50PM)
BEIJING : China has appointed the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, Kang Yi, and vice finance minister Yu Weiping to the monetary policy committee of its central bank, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement on Tuesday.

It dropped from the panel Ning Jizhe, a former head of the statistics bureau, and Zou Jiayi, a deputy secretary of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The panel now has 14 members, led by central bank Governor Yi Gang.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

