Business

China appoints three policy bank executives after party congress
A woman takes pictures of the China Development Bank booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China Sep 3, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)

24 Oct 2022 03:01PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 03:35PM)
BEIJING: China has named Xu Shouben and Wang Weidong as vice presidents of China Development Bank (CDB), the nation's biggest policy lender, according to statements released by China's banking regulator on Monday (Oct 24).

Xu, born in 1969, previously served as vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's largest commercial lender by assets.

Wang served as president of CDB's Jiangsu branch.

The appointments came after China's week-long Communist Party Congress, a twice-a-decade event that cleared the way for changes in key government posts in 2023.

Meanwhile, Zhang Shaohui was appointed as vice president of the Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank), a separate statement released on Monday by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission showed.

Zhang joined EximBank in 2003 and had previously worked at Bank of China Ltd.

Source: Reuters/yb

