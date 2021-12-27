China to 'appropriately' frontload infrastructure investments - finance ministry

BEIJING : China will make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time and use fiscal policies to stabilize economic operations, according to a readout from a meeting posted on the finance ministry website on Monday.

China will resolutely curb increases in local government hidden debt in 2022 and also make bigger efforts to cut taxes and fees, according to the meeting.

Overall social stability will be maintained ahead of the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party next year, it said.

