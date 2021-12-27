Logo
China to 'appropriately' frontload infrastructure investments - finance ministry
FILE PHOTO: People cross a bridge at Pudong financial district in Shanghai August 11, 2014. China's fiscal expenditure grew 9.6 percent in July from a year earlier to 1.03 trillion yuan (99.7 billion pounds), the finance ministry said on Monday, indicating the government is slowing budget spending as the economy shows signs of stabilising. The spending growth cooled from a rise of 26.1 percent in June. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

27 Dec 2021 01:39PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 01:37PM)
BEIJING : China will make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time and use fiscal policies to stabilize economic operations, according to a readout from a meeting posted on the finance ministry website on Monday.

China will resolutely curb increases in local government hidden debt in 2022 and also make bigger efforts to cut taxes and fees, according to the meeting.

Overall social stability will be maintained ahead of the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party next year, it said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

