China approved six fixed-asset projects worth 18.5 billion yuan in Dec

BEIJING : China's state planner in December approved six fixed-asset investment projects worth 18.5 billion yuan ($2.92 billion), it said on Tuesday.

In 2021, the National Development and Reform Commission approved 90 such projects worth a total of 775.4 billion yuan, Jin Xiandong, a spokesman for the planner told a press conference.

Chinese policymakers have pledged to step up fiscal support for the economy as growth slides, speeding up local government special bond issuance to spur infrastructure investment and planning more tax cuts.

($1 = 6.3434 Chinese yuan renminbi)

