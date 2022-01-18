Logo
China approved six fixed-asset projects worth 18.5 billion yuan in Dec
Business

FILE PHOTO: Buildings are pictured in Beijing's central business district, September 3, 2014. Picture taken on September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

18 Jan 2022 10:34AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:31AM)
BEIJING : China's state planner in December approved six fixed-asset investment projects worth 18.5 billion yuan ($2.92 billion), it said on Tuesday.

In 2021, the National Development and Reform Commission approved 90 such projects worth a total of 775.4 billion yuan, Jin Xiandong, a spokesman for the planner told a press conference.

Chinese policymakers have pledged to step up fiscal support for the economy as growth slides, speeding up local government special bond issuance to spur infrastructure investment and planning more tax cuts.

($1 = 6.3434 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shen Yan, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

