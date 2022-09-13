Logo
Business

China approves 73 games including ones belonging to NetEase and a Tencent subsidiary
13 Sep 2022 07:33PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 09:36PM)
HONG KONG :China's gaming regulator granted publishing licences for 73 online games on Tuesday, including titles belonging to NetEase Inc and other developers.

NetEase, China's second largest gaming company behind Tencent, received its first video game licence in 14 months for a sports game titled "All-star Street Ball Party", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

Shares of NetEase, which also trade in New York, rose by more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading.

Nanjing Wangdian Technology，a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings, has also received a licence for an educational game called Health Protection War.

Chinese regulators did not approve any commercial game for Tencent, the world's biggest game developer and operator of the WeChat messaging platform.

China suspended game approvals last August before resuming them in April. Tencent has yet to receive an approval for the big hits it has in its pipeline since the suspension ended.

Developers including XD Inc and CMGE Technology Group also received licences.

Source: Reuters

