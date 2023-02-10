Logo
Business

China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
Business

FILE PHOTO: People play online games in an internet cafe in downtown Shanghai August 6, 2009. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FILE PHOTO: People stand near a sign of Alibaba Group at its campus in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/John Ruwitch
FILE PHOTO: The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
10 Feb 2023 09:17PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 09:17PM)
HONG KONG : China's video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and NetEase.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

Alibaba also received an approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi". The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled "Journey to the West: Shikong".

XD Inc received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party".

Source: Reuters

