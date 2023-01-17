Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase

China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase

FILE PHOTO: People play online games at an internet cafe in Fuyang, Anhui province, China August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/

17 Jan 2023 06:55PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 07:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's video games regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and miHoYo.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Yuanmengzhixing", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

NetEase, China’s second largest gaming company, also received a licence for a shooting game named "Chaofanxianfeng". miHoYo, the famed developer behind Genshin Impact, secured one licence for a game named Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlike in most other countries, video games need approval from regulators before release in China, the world's largest gaming market. When Beijing cracked down on the gaming industry last August, it initiated a nine-month freeze on the licence approval process.

Last month, China granted publishing licences to 44 foreign games for domestic release after nearly 18 months, effectively marking the end of China's crackdown on the industry.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.