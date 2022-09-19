China approves nine fixed-asset investment projects worth $11.4 billion in Aug

BEIJING : China's state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in August approved nine fixed-asset investment projects worth 80.2 billion yuan ($11.44 billion), NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a news conference on Monday.

That compared with eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan approved in July.

China's economy perked up in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery, but was dragged down by a property crisis.

($1 = 7.0100 Chinese yuan renminbi)

