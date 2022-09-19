Logo
China approves nine fixed-asset investment projects worth $11.4 billion in Aug
An uncompleted building is seen next to the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

19 Sep 2022 10:16AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 10:43AM)
BEIJING : China's state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in August approved nine fixed-asset investment projects worth 80.2 billion yuan ($11.44 billion), NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a news conference on Monday.

That compared with eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan approved in July.

China's economy perked up in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery, but was dragged down by a property crisis.

($1 = 7.0100 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show number of projects approved was 9, not 5)

