Business

China approves plans to build 4 national integrated computing hubs
16 Feb 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:50AM)
BEIJING : China has approved plans to build four national integrated computing hubs aimed at increasing the country's computing capacity, the top state planner said on Wednesday.

The hubs will be built in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the eastern Yangtze River Delta region, the southwestern Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the southern Greater Bay region, the National Development and Reform Commission said in four separate statements.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

