BEIJING : China's state planner has approved a railway project worth 16.3 billion yuan (US$2.55 billion) in southern China, local media reported on Tuesday.

The railway will connect Ruijin city of Jiangxi province and Meizhou city of Guangdong province, the Meizhou Daily reported.

(US$1 = 6.3855 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)