China approves Sinopec Longkou LNG terminal

BEIJING : China's state planner has approved a Sinopec liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Longkou region in Shandong province, with annual receiving capacity of 6.5 million tonnes.

The project will invest 8.3 billion yuan to build a 266,000 cubic metres LNG berth, four LNG storage tanks with each capacity at 220,000 cubic metres and other supporting facilities, according to a statement issued by National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday..

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, Editing by Louise Heavens)