China approves three coal mines in Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia
21 Feb 2022 03:49PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 03:49PM)
BEIJING : China's state planner has approved two coal mines Shaanxi province with annual capacity at six million tonnes and five million tonnes each, it said on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission has also approved a coal mine in the Inner Mongolia region with capacity at eight million tonnes per year, it said.

The three coal mines involve total investment at 24.12 billion yuan ($3.81 billion), according to the state planner.

($1 = 6.3313 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

