China April exports to sanctions-hit Russia plunge, imports surge
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China, Oct 22, 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

09 May 2022 01:33PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 02:10PM)
BEIJING: Chinese exports to Russia fell in April for the second month as China's northern neighbour grappled with economic sanctions, while Russian shipments to China surged, a balm to hard-hit Russian firms facing international economic isolation.

Shipments to Russia fell 25.9 per cent in April from a year earlier in dollar terms, worsening from a 7.7 per cent decline the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Monday.

Imports from Russia, however, surged 56.6 per cent in April, compared with an increase of 26.4 per cent in March.

Russia is a major source of oil, gas, coal and agricultural commodities for China.

In January-February, China's exports to Russia and imports from it rose 41.5 per cent and 35.8 per cent, respectively.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, an intervention Moscow described as a "special military operation" designed to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and Western countries and their allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

China has declined to call Russia's action an invasion and has repeatedly said its trade with Russia remains normal.

However, some Chinese firms are suspending sales in Russia. Drone giant DJI Technology said it would temporarily suspend business in Russia and Ukraine to ensure its products are not used in combat.

China's commerce ministry has noted that some foreign companies have forced their Chinese partners to pick a side in the Ukraine conflict, adding that Chinese firms and individuals cannot succumb to outside pressure and publicise improper comments.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the interests of its firms, it added.

Source: Reuters/fh

