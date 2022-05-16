China April industrial output declines 2.9% y/y, retail sales fall 11.1% y/y

BEIJING : China's industrial output fell 2.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, down sharply from a 5.0 per cent increase in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, and weaker than 0.4 per cent growth seen in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in April shrank 11.1 per cent year-on-year amid wider and stringent COVID-19 curbs on activity, after falling 3.5 per cent in March. The figure was below analysts' expectations for a 6.1 per cent drop.

Fixed asset investment increased 6.8 per cent in the first four months from the year-earlier period, compared with the 7.0 per cent increase tipped by the Reuters poll and 9.3 per cent growth in the first three months.