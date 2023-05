BEIJING : China's vehicle sales in April rose 82.7 per cent year-on-year versus a gain of 9.7 per cent in the previous month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

At its monthly press conference, the industry association also said vehicle sales from January to April rose 7.1 per cent year-over-year, compared with a drop of 12.1 per cent a year earlier.