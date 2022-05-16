Logo
China asked three leading property developers to issue bonds this week - sources
FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are seen near a real estate project under construction in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 8, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton

16 May 2022 01:58PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 01:58PM)
HONG KONG/BEIJING : Three leading Chinese property developers were asked by authorities to issue bonds this week as an effort to boost market sentiment, two sources with direct knowledge said on Monday.

The authorities informed Country Garden, Longfor Group and Midea Real Estate about the plan late last week, the sources said, who declined to comment because they were not authorized to speak to media.

The three developers declined to comment.

Financial intelligence provider REDD first reported about the plan on Monday.

Source: Reuters

