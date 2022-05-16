China asked three private property developers to issue bonds this week - sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING :Three major private Chinese property developers were asked by authorities to issue bonds this week to help boost market sentiment, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The authorities informed Country Garden, Longfor Group and Midea Real Estate about the plan late last week, the sources said. They declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The three developers declined to comment.

Financial intelligence provider REDD first reported about the plan on Monday. The report also said Chinese banks have been asked by regulators to buy those bonds.

China's property sector has been hit by a series of debt defaults and requests for payment extensions. Many developers said they have not been getting new credits from banks despite repeated assurances by policymakers and regulators that they would help the sector to avoid defaults and would ask banks to extend loans.

Financial regulators including the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Shenzhen Stock exchange issued separate statements early this month highlighting the importance of supporting normal refinancing needs in the sector, including via corporate bond issuance.

President Xi Jinping also called for a stable and healthy real estate market at a late April Politburo meeting.

Sources told Reuters last month that regulators have asked developers to apply for quotas to issue bonds, although some developers were sceptical that there would be demand for the bonds in the market.

"We still have some quota left, but no banks would buy property bonds right now unless they were ordered by the authorities," one Hong Kong-listed developer who had problems meeting debt obligations said. The developer declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.