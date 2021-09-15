Logo
China Aug air passenger traffic down 51.5per cent y/y due to COVID-19 outbreaks
15 Sep 2021 01:16AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 04:25PM)
BEIJING/SYDNEY : China's air passenger traffic dropped 51.5per cent in August from a year ago due to a resurgence of local COVID-19 outbreaks, the aviation authority said on Tuesday, adding that it is studying more measures to help airlines given repeated outbreaks.

Currently, conditions do not allow for an increase in number of international flights, Shang Kejia, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told an online press conference.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

