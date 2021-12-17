China auto sales to hit 27.5 million in 2022, up 5.4per cent - industry body

BEIJING : Automobile sales in China, the world's largest car market, will likely rise 5.4per cent to hit 27.5 million in 2022, the country's top auto industry body said.

Of the total, sales of new energy vehicles is expected to grow 47per cent to 5 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a statement published on its official WeChat account.

For 2021, CAAM expects sales to rise 3.1per cent year-on-year to 26.1 million, with new energy vehicles sales rising 1.5 times to 3.4 million.

Disrupted by a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors, China's auto sales dropped 9.1per cent in November from a year earlier, marking their seventh consecutive monthly fall, CAAM data showed earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)