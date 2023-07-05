Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China automaker BYD to invest $620 million in Brazil industrial complex
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China automaker BYD to invest $620 million in Brazil industrial complex

05 Jul 2023 04:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Chinese automaker BYD on Tuesday said it will invest 3 billion reais ($620.17 million) in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil, as it aims to boost local production to offer more competitive prices.

The complex, made up of three plants, will be built in the Camacari industrial park in the northeastern state of Bahia, on land formerly occupied by a Ford plant that closed in 2021.

The announcement comes on the back of a reported push from the government to incentivize BYD to build a new electric car hub after Ford closed its plant in the state.

Operation at the plants is expected to start in mid-2024.

One of the plants will be dedicated to production of chassis for buses and electric trucks, BYD said in a statement.

The second plant will be focused on hybrid and electric cars with an initial production estimated at 150,000 cars per year, while the third will process lithium and iron phosphate for the foreign market.

The complex would generate over 5,000 jobs, the company added.

($1 = 4.8374 reais)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.