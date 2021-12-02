China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 MAX

BEIJING: China's aviation authority on Thursday (Dec 2) issued an airworthiness directive on the Boeing 737 MAX which will help pave the way for the model's return to service in China after more than two and a half years.

The directive instructs airline operators on what revisions will need to be made before the MAX returns to flying, although it does not specify when China will lift a ban on the MAX in its airspace.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China in November declared design changes of the MAX safe as it sought industry feedback for the proposed airworthiness directive.