China banking and insurance regulator fines PICC Property & Casualty

HONG KONG :China's banking and insurance regulator on Monday said it was fining PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd due to a violation of the insurance law.

The non-life insurer was fined 500,000 yuan (US$77,000), according to a written decision published on the regultor's website.

Two former employees of the company, including former vice general manager Wu Jianlin, were warned and fined 100,000 yuan each.

(US$1 = 6.4685 Chinese yuan renminbi)

