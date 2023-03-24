Logo
Business

China banking regulator discussed economy with HSBC CEO
China banking regulator discussed economy with HSBC CEO

FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

24 Mar 2023 12:19PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 12:19PM)
BEIJING : Guo Shuqing, chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator, met with HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn on Thursday and exchanged views on the global economic and financial situation, the regulator said.

The visit marks Quinn's first public visit to China since the COVID-19 outbreak. Guo told Quinn that China welcomes HSBC to expand investment in the country, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement posted on its website.

"China's financial industry will, as always, promote high-level opening up to the outside world and further deepen international economic and financial cooperation," Guo was quoted as saying in the statement.

Quinn have also met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Thursday, according to a post published on the official WeChat account of Lujiazui financial city.

He said HSBC will continue to strengthen its business in the city and will further provide financial support for industry upgrating, according to the post.

Source: Reuters

