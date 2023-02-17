Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China banking regulator fines five firms over irregularities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China banking regulator fines five firms over irregularities

China banking regulator fines five firms over irregularities

FILE PHOTO: People line up to enter a branch of China Construction Bank, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

17 Feb 2023 05:59PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 05:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's banking and insurance regulator fined five financial institutions including China Construction Bank and Standard Chartered's China unit over irregularities in their businesses, according to statements released on its website on Friday.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission confiscated illegal gains of Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd worth 36.3 million yuan and fined the bank 13.4 million yuan, according to a statement.

It also imposed fines on four domestic lenders, including Bank of China, China Minsheng Bank and China Bohai Bank.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.