Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Baosteel flags lower profitability on commodity volatility
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Baosteel flags lower profitability on commodity volatility

17 Mar 2022 12:13PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 12:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Surging prices of alloys, nonferrous metals and energy have "significantly" dented the profitability for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the top Chinese steelmaker said, without providing further details of the impact.

Due to carbon and environmental curbs and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prices of commodities scaled fresh highs and affected profitability, the steelmaker said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing released on Wednesday night.

The steel giant, known as Baosteel, noticed that the industry is gradually recovering from the low ebb seen in the fourth quarter of 2021, when production and consumption were sluggish.

Downstream demand from vehicles and shipbuilding sectors has been strong, and Chinese steel producers have also ramped up exports of hot-rolled coils to address the supply shortage in Europe fuelled by the Ukraine crisis, Baosteel said, adding that it's still a struggle for the sector to match performances from the year-ago period.

"Generally speaking, (the steel sector) in the first half of 2021 was more driven by demand, while this year is more propelled by costs," said Baosteel.

Futures prices of hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, have gained around 15per cent so far this year. Iron ore and coking coal prices jumped more than 20per cent and 30per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us