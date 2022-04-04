Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China books biggest deal for US corn since May 2021
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China books biggest deal for US corn since May 2021

China books biggest deal for US corn since May 2021

A load of corn is poured from a truck into a grain silo on the Nething's family farm in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

04 Apr 2022 10:00PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHICAGO : Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said that the deal was for 676,000 tonnes of corn to be delivered in the 2021/22 marketing year that ends Aug. 31 and for 408,000 tonnes to be delivered in 2022/23.

USDA said last week that U.S. farmers plan to cut their corn plantings this spring despite the strong global demand, with high prices for inputs such as fuel and fertilizer cutting into potential profits for growing the yellow grain.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us