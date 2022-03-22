Logo
China to boost renewable power, balance with oil and gas to 2025
FILE PHOTO: Solar panels are seen at a floating solar plant in Huaibei, Anhui province, China April 24, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

22 Mar 2022 05:00PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 05:40PM)
BEIJING :China aims to increase renewable power, maintain crude oil output and boost natural gas production, as it seeks to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals.

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, has said its carbon emission would peak by 2030 while it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"We will accelerate the adjustment of the energy structure and promote energy supply security and low-carbon transformation at the same time," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

China will keep annual crude oil output at 200 million tonnes and crank up annual natural gas production to more than 230 billion cubic metres by 2025.

It also aims to make non-fossil fuels account for about a fifth of total energy consumption by 2025, up from 16per cent in 2020, and to strictly control coal use in heavy industry including steel, chemical and cement.

About 30 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power capacity would be phased out during 2021-2025, while it aimed to install 380 GW of hydropower capacity and 70 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2025, it said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

